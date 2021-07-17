RioDeFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $1.52 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

