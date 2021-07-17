RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,100 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000.

