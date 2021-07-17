RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter.

