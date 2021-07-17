Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,599,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,179,099.10.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

