Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand Sells 11,600 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $3,078,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.92. 586,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $295.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

