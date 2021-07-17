Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $247.00 to $285.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $294.47 and last traded at $293.95, with a volume of 1009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.88.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock worth $9,243,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

