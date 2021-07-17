Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 551,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ROGFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,674. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROGFF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roxgold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

