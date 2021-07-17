Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.58 ($40.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.