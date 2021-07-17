Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

NYSE MSI opened at $219.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.72 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

