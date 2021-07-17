Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,982 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 159,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $67,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after buying an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

