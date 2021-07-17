Royal Bank of Canada Increases OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$2.55

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.55 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.65.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

