Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 763,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.