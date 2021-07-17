RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $95.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RPM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 416,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

