Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $360,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,302,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.66 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

