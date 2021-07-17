Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $503,000 in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Rotor Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROT. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rotor Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

