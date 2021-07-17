Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $6,207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIAI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

