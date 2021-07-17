Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,371 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

