Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

