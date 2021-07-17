SafeMoon Price Down 6.1% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $15.41 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00144820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.51 or 1.00178990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

