salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $238.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $183.36 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.