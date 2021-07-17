salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $238.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $183.36 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.