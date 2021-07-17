salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $52,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,474 shares of company stock worth $82,377,866 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $183.36 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

