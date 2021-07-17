Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SFRGY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

