Sam Crigman Sells 9,664 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 9,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $809,166.72.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

