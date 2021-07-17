Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAXPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 59,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

