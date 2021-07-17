SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 1.85% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SD opened at $5.09 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 3.33.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

