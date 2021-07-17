Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,580 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,572.35 ($46.67).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,500.50 ($45.73) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,427.70. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The stock has a market cap of £81.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired a total of 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

