Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

