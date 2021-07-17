Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.58 ($167.75).

EPA:SU opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.22.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

