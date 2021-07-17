Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 95,700 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.58. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

