Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293 in the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

