Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

