Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 103,465 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth about $86,850,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth about $49,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

