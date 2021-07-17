Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,772 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $37.68 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

