Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,162 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 44.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 142,015 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.