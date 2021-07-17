Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 87,300 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

