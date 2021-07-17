Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Schroders stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47. Schroders has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

