Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after buying an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 316,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

