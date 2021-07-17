SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPL. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

