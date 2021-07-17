SciPlay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 14,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,889% compared to the average volume of 706 put options.

SCPL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. 2,198,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.