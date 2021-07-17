Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCR opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. Equities analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

