Scotiabank Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.72.

TSE:PXT opened at C$21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

