Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.