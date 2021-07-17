Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Cut by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,021 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 10.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.