Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of MC opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

