Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,134 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

