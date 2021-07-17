Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Critical Contrast

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 4.76% 27.46% 11.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Ingles Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.65 $271.21 million N/A N/A Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.25 $178.60 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ingles Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ingles Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 188 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and nine supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 109 pharmacies and 106 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in fluid dairy operations and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

