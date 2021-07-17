Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

