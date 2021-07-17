ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $22,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $9,844,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

