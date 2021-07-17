SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 31,222 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immersion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

IMMR opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.