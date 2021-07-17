SG Americas Securities LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NPO opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.